Board of Control for Cricket in India ombudsman and ethics officer DK Jain is yet to hear from the top brass on his contract extension after his one-year term ended in February.

Justice (retired) Jain was appointed as ombudsman cum ethics officer in February 2019 and now it is up to BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah to offer him an extension.

“It was some time ago that the CEO (Rahul Johri) had verbally asked me if I would be interested in an extension and I had said yes. But after that I haven’t yet heard from them. Obviously, now the situation is different due to the lockdown,” Justice (retired) Jain told PTI on Wednesday. “Let BCCI come up with a formal (written) offer and I will definitely consider it,” he added.

Asked if he has received any new set of complaints, he replied: “I wouldn’t be knowing because BCCI sends me the list. Right now, the office is closed because of the lockdown. I don’t think there are any new cases of conflict of interest.”

Jain said there are five cases that are pending with him. “If I remember correctly, there are either four or five cases pending. One of them is a conflict of interest case of Mayank Parikh,” said Jain.

Parikh is a former liaison officer of the Indian cricket team. One of the complaints against him is that he ran six cricket clubs in Mumbai.

Jain’s tenure started with the Koffee with Karan controversy involving KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya. He had subsequently heard numerous cases of conflicts of interest, including that of former Cricket Advisory Committee members Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman.

Back in February during an Apex Council meeting, the appointment of separate a ombudsman and ethics officer was on the agenda but there hasn’t been much progress on that front.