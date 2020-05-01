Promising basketball player Jagshaanbir Singh Jhawar has been signed by Point Park University for the 2020-21 season.

USA’s Point Park University is a member of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics and also plays in the River States Conference.

Singh, who is a product of NBA Academy India, has been training in the USA since last one year and was playing with Golden State Prep.

During his time with NBA Academy India, Singh was selected for the NBA’s Asia Pacific Team camp held in China. In August 2018, he represented the Indian national team at the Fiba U-18 Asian Championship in Thailand.

“We are really excited to have Jagshaan as part of the Point Park University family,” Pioneers head coach Joe Lewandowski was quoted as saying in a NBA India release.

“Jagshaan has great size and athleticism as well as a tremendous understanding of the game. He has been coached well. We are excited about his potential.”