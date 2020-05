BCCI president Sourav Ganguly is deeply saddened and intimidated by the devastation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and has equated the crisis to playing a Test match on a dangerous wicket.

The decorated former player opened up on life under lockdown due to the pandemic that has claimed over 2.40 lakh lives across the world while infecting more than 34 lakh people.

“This situation is a Test match on a very dangerous wicket. The ball is seaming and spinning as well – the batsman has very little margin of error,” Ganguly said while speaking on ‘100 Hours 100 Stars’, an initiative started by Fever Network.

“So, the batsman has to score runs and keep his wicket safe with this little margin of error, and win this Test match. This is very difficult, but we hope that we will win this match together,” he added.

Ganguly expressed his sadness at the number of lives lost in the pandemic and the irreparable damage that it has caused.

“I am really upset about the current situation because so many people are suffering outside. We are still struggling to understand how to stop this pandemic,” he said.

“This atmosphere all over the world has really bothered me. We don’t know how, when, and where it came from – we all were unprepared for this,” he added.

Not just upset, Ganguly conceded he cannot help feeling a bit scared of what’s unfolding because of the disease.

“People are being affected by this so much. There have been so many deaths. This situation upsets me, and I also feel scared,” he said.

“People come to my house to deliver groceries, food, so I feel a little scared as well. So it’s a mixed feeling. I just want this to end as quickly as possible,” he added,

He said cricket has taught him to face tough situations in life and the importance of staying alert at all times.

Asked how he keeps himself positive, the former captain said: “Cricket has taught me a lot. I faced real-life, high-pressure situations. You have to make runs and there is just one ball left.

“If you make one wrong move, one wrong footwork, you will not get another chance. These situations make you alert and aware of real-life situations,” he said.

The BCCI chief, though, also added that he is getting to spend a lot of time with his family after a long time.

“It’s been a month into the lockdown. I didn’t mind it earlier. Earlier, I wouldn’t get time at home like this. My lifestyle involved travelling to work every day.

“For the past 30-32 days, I have been at home with my family, spending time with my wife, daughter, my mother, and my brother.

“I have got time like this after long, so I am enjoying myself,” he said.