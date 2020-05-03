Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri is used to getting surrounded by fans for an autograph or a selfie or both. Perhaps that has been replaced by a reply to a post or a mention in his feed during the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.
But for Chhetri, the fans’ requests don’t quite stop. With the lockdown now in place for over a month, fans are calling on the star for more than just memorabilia.
A fan recently requested the Indian football captain to share the user ID and password of his Netflix account during the lockdown period so that he could have much-needed entertainment,
Chhetri was amused and shared a screengrab of the message, suggesting he’s willing to consider this unusual request.
Netflix India replied to Chhetri, cheekily asking for an autograph on his picture, now that it’s been brought up with the Indian captain. The Indian captain agreed to it, on one condition – offering to send a signed shirt if Netflix gave the fan a free two-month subscription.
Netflix India then agreed to grant Chhetri’s request while adding that they could also send him the signed shirt.
Chhetri then confirmed that the fan would be getting a two-month free Netflix subscription, along with signed jersey. As part of the deal, the Indian captain would also send another signed jersey to Netflix India.
The lockdown period enforced due to the coronavirus pandemic is a hard time for everyone and such gestures surely help.