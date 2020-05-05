The Covid-19 pandemic has brought the world to a halt and the sporting competitions have been hit hard. The 2020 Tokyo Olympics have been postponed with the pandemic intensifying.

Wimbledon has been cancelled, the French Open has been postponed and the Euro 2020 is postponed by a year. International cricket has been paused and the Indian Premier League season has also been pushed ahead. Football leagues across the globe have suffered a similar fate.

Athletes, especially those preparing for the Olympics, have been handed a huge setback as they need to rework their training schedules with the Games postponed to 2021.

With most athletes not having access to gyms, they have devised innovative ways to keep themselves in shape till the time things get back to normal.

Here’s a collection of the training videos of athletes and para-athletes from around the world involving their own kids, pets and sometimes even their sibling:

Fede Molinari is taking his home workouts to the next level 🤯 What are you doing to stay fit at home?#StayStrong #StayActive@FDMolinari @gymnastics @PrensaCOA pic.twitter.com/7K7zzdOHjE — Olympic Channel (@olympicchannel) April 19, 2020

Who wants to try this tough @SamuelMikulak home gymnastics circuit? 🤸



5x Presses to handstand push-up

25 Pommel circles

5 Burpee Backflips

25 Pommel circles

50 Jump ropes

25 Mushroom circles@USAGym @gymnastics #StayStrong pic.twitter.com/IwnNPCo3zX — Olympic Channel (@olympicchannel) April 14, 2020

How?! 😮 The 2019 world gymnastics all-around champion Nikita Nagornyy casually getting out of his hoodie at home.#StayStrong #StayActive pic.twitter.com/1FchxjBAWC — Olympic Channel (@olympicchannel) April 16, 2020

Artistic swimmer Aleksandr Maltsev and his training routine. 😲

How many of these #workout moves can you do?



🎥 IG: a.maltsev_synchro pic.twitter.com/Wqg8692Zb3 — Olympic Channel (@olympicchannel) March 3, 2020

How do brothers stay fit from home?

Olympic skiers Mauro Caviezel and Gino Caviezel get creative from home when they can't go out and ski. #StayStrong #StayActive @fisalpine

📷 IG: Gino Caviezel pic.twitter.com/3EaMBXlkqY — Olympic Channel (@olympicchannel) April 27, 2020

Follow an intense, 10 minute, taekwondo workout from World Champion Jaouad Achab. 💪💪#StayStrong #StayActive pic.twitter.com/U0QgeIbRsH — Olympic Channel (@olympicchannel) April 14, 2020

The 200m Olympic silver medallist Dafne Schippers training explosivity with her dog 😍😂🐶



Check out how other Olympians are working out from home here: https://t.co/Gd9QNxfsLF @dafneschippers @WorldAthletics @nocnsf #StayActive #StayStrong pic.twitter.com/7KyrEvMhRs — Olympic Channel (@olympicchannel) March 29, 2020

Olympic figure skating gold medallist Aljona Savchenko teaches us just how you can workout from home with your baby!



Here's how Olympians are staying active all over the world: https://t.co/DGppttRWez#StayStrong #StayActive @aljona1984 pic.twitter.com/FmxwajAIcB — Olympic Channel (@olympicchannel) March 31, 2020

Russian figure skater Alexandra Trusova has some unconventional training methods off the ice. Her dog Lana helps her with one of them.#StayStrong #StayActive pic.twitter.com/J8PDnn6RyS — Olympic Channel (@olympicchannel) April 30, 2020

Not all workouts are as gruelling as they seem though...

Then there is an Olympian driver who gave new meaning to couch-surfing...

Staying active... from couch to couch. 😂 Italian diver @MaicolVerzotto does it best.



Check out how athletes from all over the world are staying active: https://t.co/uoTT4eIVdQ #StayStrong #StayActive pic.twitter.com/32LvMGAwLf — Olympic Channel (@olympicchannel) April 13, 2020

But the most incredible video has to be from the most incredible gymnast of our times, Simone Biles...