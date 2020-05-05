The Covid-19 pandemic has brought the world to a halt and the sporting competitions have been hit hard. The 2020 Tokyo Olympics have been postponed with the pandemic intensifying.
Wimbledon has been cancelled, the French Open has been postponed and the Euro 2020 is postponed by a year. International cricket has been paused and the Indian Premier League season has also been pushed ahead. Football leagues across the globe have suffered a similar fate.
Athletes, especially those preparing for the Olympics, have been handed a huge setback as they need to rework their training schedules with the Games postponed to 2021.
With most athletes not having access to gyms, they have devised innovative ways to keep themselves in shape till the time things get back to normal.
Here’s a collection of the training videos of athletes and para-athletes from around the world involving their own kids, pets and sometimes even their sibling:
Not all workouts are as gruelling as they seem though...
Then there is an Olympian driver who gave new meaning to couch-surfing...
But the most incredible video has to be from the most incredible gymnast of our times, Simone Biles...