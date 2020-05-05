On May 5, 2019, West Indies batsmen John Campbell and Shai Hope set the record for the highest first-wicket partnership in One-Day International cricket when they took apart Ireland’s bowling attack.

The feat was achieved during a 2019 tri-series in Ireland, involving Bangladesh as well, and the partnership of 365 runs was also the second-highest for any wicket in ODIs.

Campbell scored 179 off 137 in that match, while Hope registered 170 off 152. This remains the only instance of both openers getting 150+ runs in an innings.

The duo’s heroics at the Clontarf Cricket Club Ground, Dublin, where they together smashed eight sixes and 37 fours, helped West Indies earn a thumping 196-run victory.

The previous record for the highest opening stand was set by Pakistan’s Fakhar Zaman and Iman-ul-Haq during an ODI against Zimbabwe in 2018. They’d added 304 runs for the first wicket.

The list of the ten highest opening partnerships in ODI cricket includes some legendary names, like India’s Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly.

Here are the ten highest opening stands on ODIs: