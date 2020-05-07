Indian defender Sandesh Jhingan said he has been following the training programme given by the coaches amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Indian football players, like other athletes, have been forced to stay away from the pitch as the unprecedented global health crisis has led to either cancellation or postponement of all sporting events.

“I’m lucky to be a part of this team. We keep in touch with the coaching staff – they keep giving us training programmes and monitor our progress,” said Jhingan.

“We should focus on things that are under our control at the moment, and fitness is one of those things,” he said, adding that his daily fitness routine begins at 4.30 am.

The 26-year-old was joined by others from the footballing community in South Asia Bhutan captain Karma Shedrup Tshering, Maldives captain Akram Abdul Ghani, Pakistan goalkeeper Yousuf Butt, Bangladesh captain Jamal Bhuyan, and Sri Lankan referee Nivon Robesh as they discussed the Covid-19 lockdown situation in their respective countries.

The defender urged all to respect those who are risking their lives to keep the pandemic under check.

“We must all appreciate and respect those on the frontlines the doctors, the police, etc. These are the guys who are saving our lives. Respect everyone and show compassion to all,” he said.

He also spoke about the technical help that the sports community has been providing during the lockdown.

“The federation (AIFF) has been arranging online coaching seminars as well, something that has been very helpful to the coaches. Our national team head coach (Igor Stimac) has also taken part in these seminars,” he said.