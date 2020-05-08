Professional athletes are more vulnerable to serious Covid-19 symptoms and sports bodies must not put their economic and legal interests over the safety of the players, the World Players’ Association Executive Director, Brendan Schwab said.

The union represents around 85,000 athletes, including many who play in the NBA, MLB, NHL, NFL, rugby, European soccer and Australian Rules football.

Sportspersons playing contact sports will be unable to observe social distancing in matches and the federations must protect their well-being, said the union chief.

Here’s his full statement.