The Board of Control for Cricket in India treasurer Arun Dhumal said the Indian cricket team are prepared for a two-week quarantine in Australia to ensure India’s tour Down Under goes ahead as planned.

“There is no choice (but to quarantine themselves in Australia) – everyone will have to do that. You would want to resume the cricket,” Dhumal told The Sydney Morning Herald.

“Two weeks is not that long a lockdown. That would be ideal for any sportsman because when you are in quarantine for such a long period, then going to another country and having a two-week lockdown, it would be a good thing to do. We’ll have to see what the norms are after this lockdown,” he added.

India is scheduled to play four Test matches, three one-day internationals and three T20Is in Australia from October. The hosts are likely to request BCCI for a five-match Test series.

Cricket Australia stands to lose a staggering 300 million Australian dollars if the India series does not go ahead.

“Given the revenue loss they will have on account of lockdown, post lockdown they will want to have revenue and revenue most likely will come from ODIs or T20s much more than a Test match,” he said.

However, Dhumal said that playing an additional limited-overs game would be more beneficial for both boards than playing an extra Test.

In the latest ICC Test rankings, Australia leapfrogged India into the World No 1 spot in Tests. However, they are placed second in the ICC World Test Championships points table, behind leaders India.