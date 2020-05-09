Rohit Sharma’s credentials as a captain aren’t doubted by many. He has led Mumbai Indians to the Indian Premier League title four times and even did well whenever he got the opportunity to lead the Indian cricket team, like winning the Asia Cup in 2018.

On the other hand, Virat Kohli’s inability to lead Royal Challengers Bangalore to an IPL title has always given room for questions over his captaincy. Of course, his leaderships skills in Test cricket are mighty impressive – with India being a powerhouse at home and even winning a historic series in Australia.

Also read – In a league of his own: With four IPL titles, is it time for Rohit Sharma to be India’s T20 captain?

However, India’s 3-0 defeat in the One-Day International series earlier this year once again brought back attention to Kohli’s role as India captain in white-ball cricket. With a T20 World Cup round the corner, many believe that Rohit as skipper will be India’s best bet.

Harsha Bhogle weighed in on the matter during an interactive session on his Instagram page on Saturday. The seasoned Indian cricket commentator said that he is not in favour of India having split-captaincy in international cricket. He reckons that such an arrangement would be detrimental in many ways.

Here’s what Bhogle had to say: