Arsene Wenger is called The Professor for a reason. Few can match his knowledge of football. When he became Arsenal manager in 1996, he revolutionised English football and the way players trained and prepared for a match.
His ability to groom youngsters and play an attractive brand of football earned him several admirers across the globe.
Wenger excelled even in the role of a television pundit after leaving Arsenal, providing insights few managed to conjure.
Recently, a video clip from a Wenger interview, who was named Fifa’s chief of global development, has been floating on Twitter where the former Arsenal manager describes how to build a young player.
Here’s what Wenger said:
You build a player like you build a house.
First comes the basement, the base of the player is the technique. You get that between seven and fourteen years of age. If you have no technical skill at fourteen, you can forget it, you can never be a football player.
Then the second part is the physical aspect, the first floor. Unfortunately, that is decided between 14-17 years of age where you feel you’ll be quick enough, strong enough.
Then the second floor is the tactical aspect. Does he have an understanding of the game? How can I relate to you if you have the ball and understand where to go? And the final part that is decided at 18 or 19 years of age is how much the player wants to be successful. Are you ready to not go to the disco on Friday night because on there is a game on Saturday?— Arsene Wenger on how a player is developed