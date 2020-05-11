Deepa Malik, the first Indian woman to win a medal in the Paralympic Games, said she has already retired from active sports. She took the decision before becoming the Paralympic Committee of India President earlier this year but revealed it only on Monday.

The 49-year-old, who won a silver in shot put F53 category in the 2016 Rio Paralympics, was elected PCI President in the elections held in February under the directives of Delhi High Court. PCI has been denied recognition by the sports ministry.

“Who said I announced my retirement today? I have already retired in September last year before filing my nomination paper though I did not make a public announcement,” Malik told PTI.

“I submitted my letter of retirement to the PCI in September last year when the election process began. Only after that I was able to stand for PCI president’s post and I won the election and became president,” she said.

Malik was awarded the country’s highest sporting honour, the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, last year.

To be an office bearer at PCI had left active sports as that is the national sports code.. people waited for some declaration but one felt it's obvious. today initiated paper work for my Paralympics Medal Pension which was pending at my end. Will continue to serve #parasports pic.twitter.com/LNbRgpQlHB — Deepa Malik (@DeepaAthlete) May 11, 2020

“For election purpose had already submitted a letter to PCI long back, awaited decisions of High Court to validate new committee and now for affiliation with MYAS making a public declaration of retirement from active sports. Time to serve parasports and support others to achieve,” Deepa wrote on her Twitter page.

She later deleted the tweet.

With PTI Inputs