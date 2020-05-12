Afghanistan head coach Lance Klusener will have to take a 25% pay cut after the country’s cricket board decided to slash salaries of the national team’s support staff to cope with the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

In fact, the salaries could be slashed by 50% if Afghanistan’s June tour of Zimbabwe is cancelled as the board is finding it difficult to manage costs.

“This is part of our cost saving strategy as we have been also impacted by the Covid-19 crisis,” Afghanistan Cricket Board chief executive Lutfullah Stanikzai told ESPNcricinfo.

“We have decided to cut 25% [of the salary for the coaches] for May and 50% for June if we are not able to resume international cricket. We will try and keep them for as long as our financial situation allows.”

Apart from the former South African all-rounder, others who would be affected by the pay cut are batting coach HD Ackermann and assistant coach Nawroj Mangal.

According to the report, ACB has paid all its centrally contracted players for the first quarter of 2020 but their retainership structure could be reviewed if the five T20I tour of Zimbabwe doesn’t go ahead.

As of now, 32 senior men and 55 domestic cricketers have got contracts from the board.

[With inputs from PTI]