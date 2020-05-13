Over the years, West Indies cricket has won several cricketing accolades. One of the best Test sides ever, two-time champions in one-day internationals and T20 cricket, the team from the Caribbean islands has always made a mark despite their recent ups and downs.

Cricket in the Caribbean islands declined after the turn of the century, but from time to time, the Calypso Kings would provide glimpses of their old self.

One such occasion was in 2003 when West Indies were up against it against the mighty Australian side.

Trailing the four-match Test series 0-3, Australia were poised to complete a whitewash after setting West Indies a target of 418 in Antigua.

Any hopes of a world-record chase seem diminished when West Indies were 74 for three in the fourth innings.

However, a fine half-century from Brian Lara restored some hope for the hosts. Even after his dismissal, Ramnaresh Sarwan and Shivnarine Chanderpaul continued to counter-attack and shifted the pressure on the Australians.

Sarwan was dismissed with West Indies still 140 short of the target. Ridley Jacobs was removed the very next ball as the West Indian hopes crumbled but Chanderpaul who held one end together was well supported initially by Omari Banks and later by Vasbert Drakes as the West Indies pulled of a record chase in Test cricket.

Chanderpaul was awarded the Man of the Match award for his match-winning knock as West Indies restored some pride in the series and avoided a sweep at home.