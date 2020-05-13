Former England skipper Nasser Hussain thinks Virat Kohli will not be comfortable sharing captaincy duties because the Indian captain is “imposing” as a person.

However, Hussain feels that the Indian team management messes up selections a la the World Cup semi-final against New Zealand and that split-coaching might be a good idea.

Hussain’s view on selection was echoed by former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, who questioned how coach Ravi Shastri is dealing with players with different mindsets. Asked if split captaincy can work in India, like it did with England, Hussain didn’t sound confident.

“It depends on the character,” Hussain said in a Cricbuzz podcast.

“Virat [Kohli] is such an imposing character, all encompassing. It would be difficult for him to hand over [captaincy]. He wouldn’t want to hand anything over. Whereas with England, we have [Eoin] Morgan and [Joe] Root, two likeable, laidback [characters].”

Hussain, a respected voice in world cricket, thinks that having multiple coaches in a setup isn’t a bad idea.

“Coaches have so much to do, whether you should have a split coach, they have so much on their plate. Just to give you a fresh perspective like Trevor Bayliss for example. He cracked white ball for England but we didn’t really crack Test match cricket. So maybe two different coaches would be the right way to go,” the 52-year-old said.

“One thing they [India] don’t do well is selection. They couldn’t get a No 4 despite having so many great batsmen. Unlike New Zealand, who have only that many players to choose from, India have so much of talent that after two failures, a new player comes in and then a next,” he added.

Watch Nasser Hussain’s conversation with Harsha Bhogle here: