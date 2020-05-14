Hockey India has told its players to download the Aarogya Setu application if they have to be eligible to take part in tournaments once sporting activities resume post the coronavirus lockdown, Indian Express reported.

In a 20-page dossier given to state units on Wednesday, HI stated that they will be monitoring the players’ health through the app and only the ones with a ‘safe’ or ‘low risk’ status will be allowed to participate.

The staff members will also have to use the app, which is the government’s Covid-19 tracker.

“Before leaving for the upcoming event, all players and staff must review their status on ‘Aarogya setu’ and travel only when the app shows ‘safe’ or ‘low risk’ status,” according HI’s document.

“Member Units are advised that in case the App shows a message that a person has a moderate or high risk calculated on the basis of bluetooth proximity, he/she should not travel to attend the event,” it added.

The report also stated that HI has told teams to train only by playing five-a-side matches on a full-length pitch once they get approval from the sports ministry. The board also instructed its member units to ask its players to arrive at the ground fully ready with their kits for training.

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju is scheduled to have a video conference with HI officials and some players on Thursday. The women and the men’s teams, who are currently at SAI centre, Bengaluru since mid-March, are awaiting clearance for training outdoors.