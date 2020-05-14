Spanish driver Carlos Sainz will replace four-time Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel at Ferrari next season, the Italian team announced on Thursday.

“Scuderia Ferrari... is pleased to announce that Carlos Sainz will drive for the team in the 2021 and 2022 seasons of the Formula 1 World Championship,” it said in a statement.

Vettel, a four-time world champion, announced on Tuesday he was quitting Ferrari at the end of the 2020 season. Outshone by the much younger Charles Leclerc last season, Vettel left Ferrari after talks over a new contract broke down.

Sainz, whose father, also Carlos, is a two-time world rally champion, has previously driven for Red Bull’s feeder team Torro Rosso and Renault before impressing with McLaren last season.

The 25-year-old secured the once all-conquering British team’s first podium place in almost six years in Brazil last year.

Australian Daniel Ricciardo will drive for McLaren in Formula One next season after signing a “multi-year” deal that will see him replace Ferrari-bound Sainz, the British team announced on Thursday.

Ricciardo, 30, will line up alongside Britain’s Lando Norris, 20, at McLaren in 2021 after he leaves Renault at the end of this season.

“Daniel is a proven race-winner and his experience, commitment and energy will be a valuable addition to McLaren and our mission to return to the front of the field,” said McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl.

“With Daniel and Lando as teammates, I believe we have two racers who will continue to excite our fans and help the team grow.”

Ricciardo has won seven races and recorded 29 podium finishes since his F1 debut with the HRT team at the British Grand Prix in 2011. He drove for Red Bull’s junior team Toro Rosso in 2012 and 2013 before making the jump to the flagship Red Bull team in 2014. He finished third in the drivers’ standings in 2014 and 2016.

However, he failed to muster a single top-three finish in his first season at Renault.

After the first 10 races of the coronavirus-hit 2020 campaign were either cancelled or postponed, Formula One hopes to open its season in Austria with back-to-back races on July 5 and 12.

With AFP Inputs