“Master class does not do it justice. This is football from another planet. Who can argue that the best team in the country is that team there – and by quite some distance.” – Andy Gray, English football commentator (April 2004)

Thirty eight Premier League games: 26 wins, 12 draws, ZERO defeats.

On May 15, 2004 Arsenal did the unthinkable. Arsene Wenger’s side went an entire season unbeaten in what is popularly considered to be one of the most competitive football leagues in the world. The league title was already sealed famously at White Hart Lane (home of arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur). But Wenger’s incredible claim a year earlier that his side can go unbeaten during a season, was still a possibility.

So a nervy few final games followed before Arsenal defeated Leicester City on the final day of the season to create history.

And on Friday, to mark the 16th anniversary of that occasion, the club’s social media removed L’s from its profile on Twitter, signifying no losses in the 2003-’04 edition.

Exactly 16 years after going a whole Premier League season unbeaten, Arsenal removed all the L’s from their Twitter account 😅 pic.twitter.com/dzB1CZtnuk — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 15, 2020

Liverpool were widely tipped to emulate Arsenal’s record this season but Jurgen Klopp’s rampant side was beaten by Wolves. Wenger and Co’s achievement remains the only case of a team going unbeaten in the Premier League era.

“In certain games we were really under the cosh, maybe we had a poor game but we managed to get a draw out of it,” Ray Parlour, part of the Arsenal Invincibles, said on his visit to India in 2015. “Credit to all the lads, the staff the others involved in the club that we went unbeaten. But the last four games were difficult, really difficult. After winning the league we still had four games in a row and sometimes you take the foot off the pedal but we had to keep going and showed focus and finally did it. It was a brilliant season.”

Here’s the final match of the season when Arsenal created history: