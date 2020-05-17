Indian badminton team’s former doubles coach Flandy Limpele will take over as the men’s doubles head coach of the Malaysian national team.

The Badminton Association of Malaysia made an announcement of Limpele’s role while revealing the restructuring plan for the senior coaching set up.

“The men’s doubles department will be headed by doubles specialist, Flandy Limpele. The 2004 Athens Olympics bronze medalist was instrumental in forging the success of India’s men’s doubles pair: Chirag Shetty-Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, leading them into the world’s top 10 last year. Flandy will be assisted by Rosman Razak and Hoon Thien How,” the statement said.

Limpele had worked with the Indian national team for just under a year before he left in March 2020 citing personal reasons.

BAM president Norza Zakaria said the new coaches were expected to take over from June 15 subject to government clearance due to the movement restriction in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. “In the case of Flandy, his arrival to Malaysia shall also be subjected to the government’s regulations on allowing foreigners to enter Malaysia,” he added.