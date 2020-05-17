Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh feels that his enormous experience in white-ball cricket might come in handy for a role as a mentor which is his area of interest rather than full-time coaching.

Yuvraj was talking to Kevin Pietersen on Instagram where he chose coaching and mentoring over commentary.

“I will probably start with that (coaching). I am more keen on coaching than doing commentary,” Yuvraj said.

Yuvraj, who was part of India’s World Cup triumph in 2007 and 2011 feels that he can make a difference speaking to youngsters on mental aspect of middle-order batting.

“I have more insight in limited-overs cricket and I can share my knowledge with players coming to bat at No 4, 5, 6 as to what sort of mindset they should have,” he said.

“I will probably start by being a mentor and then if it goes well maybe full-time coaching,” he added.

Watch the full video here: