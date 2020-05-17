The Board of Control for Cricket in India will coordinate with its state units to ensure that the players get to start skill-based training at local level after the government announced new regulations for the fourth phase of coronavirus-forced lockdown, treasurer Arun Dhumal said on Sunday.

As per the Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines, the stadiums will be opened but no spectators will be allowed which indicates that the players can start their individual training although the camp which they were planning won’t happen till travel restrictions are in place.

“The BCCI has taken note of the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Sunday for containment of Covid-19 across the country,” Dhumal said in a BCCI press release.

“Taking into the account the restrictions on air travel and movement of people till May 31, the BCCI will wait further before organizing a skill-based training camp for its contracted players,” he stated.

However, as PTI had reported earlier quoting the treasurer, arrangements are being made for training at local level.

“In the meantime, the BCCI will study guidelines at the state level and will work in sync with State Cricket Associations to chalk out a programme for skill-based training at a local level,” Dhumal said.

“The BCCI Office-Bearers will continue their interactions with the team management and draw up a suitable plan for the entire team once the situation further improves.”

He said that the safety of players was paramount.

“The Board reiterates that the safety and well-being of its athletes and support staff is paramount and will not rush into any decision that can hamper or jeopardize India’s efforts in containing the spread of the virus.”