The fifth edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League, which was scheduled to start on June 10, was on Monday postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association has decided to postpone the 5th edition of TNPL tournament which was to start from June 10,” TNCA honorary secretary R S Ramasaamy said in a release.

The revised schedule is expected be released in due course. The forthcoming edition of TNPL was set to be an eight-team affair with the final scheduled for July 12.

The spread of Covid-19 spread and the lockdown in place to control the coronavirus has caused havoc with sporting events across the globe leading to cancellation or postponement of numerous events including the Olympics and the Indian Premier League.

The tournament has been riddled with controversies. Last year, TNCA concluded that ‘no actionable incidents had been noticed’ regarding allegations of match-fixing that surfaced during the last edition of TNPL.

“The report of the committee which went into the information made available to the TNPL has been studied by us. We have decided to accept the report, which has opined that no actionable incidents had been noticed,” TNCA Honorary Secretary RS Ramaswamy had said.

The TNPL had run into troubled waters with a few first-class cricketers and a couple of coaches coming under the BCCI Anti-Corruption Unit’s scanner for suspected match-fixing.

(With PTI inputs)