Former Brazil international Roberto Carlos believes his teammate Ronaldo Luis Nazario de Lima is the best footballer of all time, ahead of Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Ronaldo played for PSV Eindhoven Barcelona, Inter Milan, Real Madrid and AC Milan in his glittering career and scored 352 goals in 518 games. The Brazilian even played an important role as striker in two World Cup triumphs.

The two-time Ballon d’Or and Copa America winner was forced to retire from professional football at the age of 34 due to a knee injury.

“Ronaldo stood out in training. He was the best. There will never be another Ronaldo Fenomeno,” Carlos told goal.com.

“Not Neymar, Cristiano, or Messi – Ronaldo is unique. I think in our generation it was harder to score goals. It was more physical back then and attackers were less protected. But Ronaldo could do everything.”

Carlos also recalled the time Ronaldo joined him at Real Madrid and the air of skepticism at the club because of his arrival.

“I knew how unbelievable he was when he arrived but a lot of people at Madrid didn’t,” said the legendary left-back. “He surprised a lot of people. I remember 80,000 people were very happy and pleasantly surprised by him.”