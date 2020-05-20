The ‘Big Three’ of the tennis world won’t lose much due to the suspension of professional tours since they have already created their own legacies but the real struggle is for lower-ranked players, including the Indians, said Vijay Amritraj.

The ATP Tour won’t start before August and the WTA Tour is expected to resume not before July 20.

Amritraj said the trio of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, who have a tight grip over Grand Slams, won’t feel any financial stress or the pressure of progress.

Also read – Celebration, not comparison: The only GOAT is this era of Federer, Nadal, Djokovic playing together

“They won’t be affected at all by the loss of money or points. They are all chasing each other on the number of Grand Slams as they have legacies already in place. They have all made history in their own way,” said Amritraj.

The Indian tennis legend said the situation is tough for a large pool of players across the globe, especially the ones outside the top-100 bracket.

“Everyone in the tennis world will be affected. Players in various ranking categories will be affected in their own way. The lesser players will really struggle to make a strong comeback when this virus is contained. And older players will have lost crucial time,” he said.

“The Indian players will also be affected exactly like the lower-ranked players, making it hard to get back in position of fitness, ranking points and cash on hand to get started quickly when it opens up.”

Amritraj, who is also the president of the Tamil Nadu Tennis Association, said that whenever tennis action resumes, the most likely scenario would be that fans won’t be able to watch live action.

“Tennis this year seems a bit distant though the US Open and the delayed French Open seem to still have a date in place. We will have to wait and see if it still happens. Tennis could potentially return with no fans for the rest of this year. That’s also tentative depending on each country’s situation. Social distancing and the fact that players come from different countries makes our sport tougher to run,” he said.

On Wimbledon being cancelled this year owing to the coronavirus pandemic, Amritraj, twice a quarter-finalist at the prestigious grass court tournament, said “it is a great disappointment”.

“It’s such a major event on the sporting calendar worldwide. Eagerly look forward to 2021,” he said.

Asked is younger players like Dominic Thiem, Stefanos Tsitsipas and others were any closer to toppling the ‘Big Three’, Amritraj said they were still some way behind.

“All the challengers are still catching up. They are the best behind the top three and there are several others as well. But until they start winning the Grand Slam events and that too on a regular basis, which they will, we have to wait and see how the top three maintain their winning record especially as age is not on their side,” he said.