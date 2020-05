Top cricketers like Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane will have to wait longer to resume individual training in Mumbai due to the city being a Covid-19 red zone, which rules out the opening of sports facilities for the time being.

The Maharashtra government has allowed the opening of stadiums for individual training in green and orange zones without spectators. This was after the home ministry offered relaxation in regulations for the fourth phase of the lockdown till May 31.

However, Mumbai and all it’s neighbouring areas like Thane, Navi Mumbai, Mira Bhayandar, Vasai Virar and Kalyan Dombivili have been declared red zones.

“We will strictly adhere to the norms of the state government with regard to opening of stadiums and sports facilities,” a senior Mumbai Cricket Association official told PTI on Wednesday.

What this means is that top cricketers who are residing in the city, like Rohit and Rahane, will have to wait further to hit the ground.

MCA has three facilities – the Wankhede Stadium, the Bandra Kurla Complex and the Sachin Tendulkar Gymkhana in suburban Kandivili. However, as per the government directives, these will remain closed.

Cricket practice won’t start even at the Braboune Stadium, which is located off the Marine Drive.

A senior Cricket Club of India official also said that they will wait for the government order on the resumption of activities.