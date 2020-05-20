Board of Control for Cricket in India apex council member Anshuman Gaekwad on Wednesday said that the T20 World Cup in Australia is unlikely to take place this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, making way for the currently suspended Indian Premier League to take place, PTI reported.

“I have my doubts that T20 WC will be held this year. About IPL, we cannot think of just now. It will depend on Indian conditions and the window is only during this T20 WC which is October-November,” Gaekwad was quoted as saying by PTI.

“If the World Cup gets cancelled or postponed, only then can IPL be held but it depends on what the conditions are in India,” he said.

In India, the number of people infected by Covid-19 has crossed one lakh and as many as 3,303 people have died.

“Cricket is not going to be the same, the approach would be different. There will be no crowd in the stadiums. Cricketers are not used to play in empty stadiums. It will be one very difficult aspect of playing new type of cricket,” Gaekwad said.

“It may take another two months or four months or more to resume cricket. It is not theory that you can read and write. You have to perform so nothing is going to be easy. If you are not mentally strong, it will not be easy,” added the former opener.