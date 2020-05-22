After Cricket South Africa indicated that a three-match T20I series in August is on the cards, treasurer Arun Dhumal said on Friday that the Board of Control for Cricket in India has not made a commitment to tour the country.

Dhumal said there have only been discussions about the tour which is not part of the Future Tours Programme but questioned the possibility of it happening given the coronavirus situation in India.

CSA Director of Cricket Graeme Smith and Chief Executive Jacques Faul on Thursday said that India has — pending government clearances — was set to tour for three T20 Internationals by the end of August, signalling resumption of cricket in the post-Covid-19 world.

But Dhumal disagreed.

“When South Africa’s tour of India got cancelled due to coronavirus, we had discussions that if there is a possibility, we will make an effort to tour South Africa. But at no point have we made any commitment to Cricket South Africa about touring in August,” Dhumal told PTI.

With plans for resumption of cricket after the break enforced by the coronavirus pandemic beginning to take shape, it was reported that a three-match series was finalised between the two boards via teleconference on Monday.

The senior BCCI office-bearer, however, made it clear that unless the government issues clears international travel, BCCI won’t be in a position to make a commitment to any country.

“Right now, we can’t even commit that we can tour Sri Lanka in July followed by (short T20 series) in Zimbabwe. Both these tours are part of the FTP programme and we are still not sure what the situation will be in two months, so how can we commit on South Africa tour?” Dhumal asked.

While the support to have an IPL in October-November window instead of the T20 World Cup is growing, Dhumal said BCCI won’t push for a postponement of the global event but at the same time, it needs to be seen that in these times, whether an event of that magnitude can be held in Australia.

India head coach Ravi Shastri has openly backed the resumption of cricket with bilaterals and IPL, instead of an ICC event. But Dhumal said the BCCI has no plans to push for such a scenario.

“T20 World Cup is a global event. Why should we push for postponement of global event? Yes, what we need to check is that an event of such magnitude with so many teams and all the health safety norms, empty stadiums, can it be held?

“These are calls that ICC and Cricket Australia wil have to take,” Dhumal said.

Ganguly for ICC chief?

When asked about CSA Director of Cricket Graeme Smith’s supprt to Sourav Ganguly’s candidature for the ICC chairmanship, Dhumal said it would be good for global cricket if an Indian is at the helm.

“There has been no formal discussion in BCCI about ICC chairmanship. Graeme Smith obviously spoke in his personal capacity which is not CSA’s stand,” he said.

CSA President Chris Nenzani refused to endorse Smith’s support for Ganguly in a statement issued on Friday.

“As far as the BCCI is concerned we would certainly like an Indian to lead the global body and our president has credentials obviously. But again we haven’t yet discussed it,” Dhumal said.

However, a BCCI veteran who has interacted with Nenzani, said that Proteas should only get a commitment if it backs the BCCI view on ICC policies.

“We will definitely play SA series but there should be riders. Is CSA with India on ICC policy matters? With Chris (Nenzani), you would want a full commitment on paper and then proceed. It’s CSA which is desperate for a three-match T20. So they have to decide how they want to play it at the ICC,” the veteran official is quoted as saying by PTI.

(With PTI inputs)