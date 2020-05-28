The much-delayed 36th National Games, which was scheduled to be held in Goa in October-November, was on Thursday postponed indefinitely due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Indian Olympic Association had recently told the Goa government that it must host the National Games as scheduled from October 20 to November 4 this year.

However, a spurt in the number of coronavirus cases has led to a postponement.

“The National Games organising committee has decided to postpone National Games due to COVID-19 pandemic,” Goa’s deputy chief minister Manohar Ajgaonkar, who also holds the sports portfolio, said in a statement shared by IOA President Narinder Batra.

“... Committee to hold meeting in September end and decide on fixing dates for National Games. (Goa) Government to take advice from Union Sports Ministry, {we] need four months advance notice to organise games,” he added.

Goa was earlier supposed to host the 36th edition of the National Games in November 2018. However, the state later set aside dates for the event from March 30 to April 14 this year, but then expressed its inability to host the Games during that period owing to the general elections.

Non-completion of the requisite infrastructure in Goa has been one of the reasons behind the multiple delay in hosting the Games, the last edition of which was held in Jharkhand in 2011.