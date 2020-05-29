Indian batting great VVS Laxman says the ability to remain calm under pressure as the reason behind Rohit Sharma’s success as a captain in the Indian Premier League.

The 33-year-old led Mumbai Indians to four title wins, one more than Chennai Super Kings’ Mahendra Singh Dhoni, which currently makes him the most successful skipper in the history of the Indian Premier League.

Laxman recalled how Rohit evolved both as a batsman and skipper since playing his first IPL with Deccan Chargers.

“He became a leader in the Deccan Chargers team,” Laxman told Star Sports show Cricket Connected.

“When he came in the first year, he was a youngster who just played the T20 World Cup, made his international debut for India.

“I think the way he was batting in the middle order, under pressure because the team didn’t do well in the inaugural IPL edition in 2008 ... Rohit was a standout performer for us.”

Rohit is placed third in the list of highest run-getters in IPL history, having scored 4,898 runs in 188 matches at an average of 31.60.

“In each and every match, with each and every success, his confidence was just growing, he was getting into the core group, helping the youngsters, voicing his opinion and those were early signs,” Laxman said.

“But for me, most importantly those tough situations never took a toll on his batting, and he has evolved and blossomed [since]. That’s why he’s one of the most successful captains in IPL history.”