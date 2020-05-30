Indian Olympic Association President Narinder Batra has urged all National Sports Federations to get their employees checked for Covid-19 after two Hockey India staff members tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday.

Two staffers including, one from the accounts department and a junior field officer, returned positive results for Covid-19, after tests were conducted on 29 Hockey India employees on Friday.

“My request and advice to (...) is to please get the employees/staff members tested for Covid-19 without any further delay,” Batra said in a media statement.

“This will help in giving confidence to us and all our stake holders including our athletes,” he added.

The Hockey India office will remain shut for 14 days as the 25 employees, who tested negative, have been asked to work from home.

The two people found positive are in strict home quarantine under medical monitoring while two staffers, who returned inconclusive results will be tested again Sunday morning, Batra informed.

He also informed that he got all his staff members – both at Faridabad and New Delhi offices – tested after they rejoined office and one of them has tested positive.

Batra, who himself is in self-quarantine at home after his father tested positive, had said he and others in quarantine will undergo another Covid-19 test in the first week of June.