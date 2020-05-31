The Covid-19 pandemic has changed the way the world operates and the impact has been felt on football as well. Though competitions have resumed, fans have been absent from the stadiums and players have been mindful of the physical distance between their teammates while celebrating goals.

On Saturday, FC Red Bull Salzburg went a step ahead and gave a glimpse of how trophy presentation and celebrations could look during the coronavirus pandemic.

Securing the Austrian Cup with a 5-0 win over second-tier Austria Lustenau in the final, the Salzburg players maintained physical distancing as they lifted the trophy.

Red Bull Salzburg had a socially distanced trophy presentation. This is going to take some getting used to 🏆 pic.twitter.com/6gQg1EF5mP — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 30, 2020

Even as celebrations followed, the players maintained a distance between each other providing a glimpse of how the trophy celebrations could look in the near future.

Dominik Szoboszlai had scored a free-kick in the 19th minute to put Salzburg in front before Dominik Stumberger put through his own goal two minutes later as Lustenau, who were making only their second final appearance, collapsed.

Noah Okafor escaped marker to add a third eight minutes from the restart. It got better for Salburg as Majeed Ashimeru netted a fourth from the edge of the box in the 65th minute before Sekou Koita completed the rout.

The win was Salzburg’s seventh win in the competition. Coach Jesse Marsch, who played a key role in the triumph, became the first born-and-bred American coach to win a major European trophy, reported Reuters.

“This is an experiment for me to see if my way of thinking, my way of leadership, of relationships, can function in the most competitive world of our sport here in Europe – although I understand Austria is not the highest level in Europe,” Marsch told reporters recently.

“I couldn’t have more respect for what Salzburg are doing here, the way they play football,” Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp said after the match.

The final was the first game after the season was halted due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The league season is set to kickstart on June 2.