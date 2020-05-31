Asian Games gold medal-winning former boxer Dingko Singh, who is also battling liver cancer, has tested positive for Covid-19, a source close to him told PTI on Sunday.

The 41-year-old was flown to Delhi last month to undergo radiation therapy and had returned to his home state Manipur after being diagnosed with jaundice once again.

“He was negative when he left from Delhi but has tested positive on his return to Manipur,” said the source.

He was initially unable to travel to New Delhi for his cancer treatment due to the nationwide lockdown but the Boxing Federation of India arranged a transfer to Delhi by an air ambulance.

The former bantamweight boxer won the Asian Games gold in the 1998 edition in Bangkok. He is an Arjuna and Padma Shri awardee.

