Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami has stepped forward to help migrant workers stranded in different parts of the country due to the Covid-19 enforced lockdown in the country.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India posted a video on their Twitter handle showing Shami distributing food packets and masks on national highway No 24 in Uttar Pradesh. He has also set up food distribution centres near his house in Sahaspur.

Shami replied to the tweet saying it’s his duty to help others in the time of crisis.

Lakhs of migrant workers across the country have endured a struggle to get back to their homes with some choosing to cover the long distances on foot.

Several migrants have died in road accidents or due to sheer fatigue while trying to return home.

Shami is among few celebrities who have stepped ahead to help the struggling migrants trying to head back to their homes.

The Indian government extended the Covid-19 lockdown in containment zones till June 30 while beginning with some phased relaxation of the lockdown.

Shami has played in 49 Test matches for India and represented the country in 77 ODIs and 11 T20Is.