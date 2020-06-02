West Indies’ World Cup-winning captain Darren Sammy on Tuesday urged the International Cricket Council and the rest of the cricketing fraternity to raise their voice against racism or else be ready to be considered “a part of the problem”.

The all-rounder’s comments came in the wake of the death of 46-year-old George Floyd, an African-American who in in police custody when a white police officer pressed his knee on his neck in USA last week.

In a series of social media posts, Sammy wrote about the sufferings of blacks around the world.

“Right now, if the cricket world is not standing against the injustice against people of colour after seeing that last video of that foot down the next of my brother, you are also part of the problem,” Sammy tweeted.

“ICC and all the other boards, are you guys not seeing what’s happening to people like me? Are you not gonna speak up against the social injustice against my kind?’ he asked.

“This is not only about America. This happens everyday #BlackLivesMatter. Now is not the time to be silent. I wanna hear you,” Sammy added.

“For too long, black people have suffered. I’m all the way in St Lucia and I’m frustrated. If you see me as a teammate, then you see George Floyd. Can you be part of the change by showing your support?”

Veteran batsman Chris Gayle had also expressed solidarity with the campaign while alleging that he was subjected to racist remarks in his career. The incident has sparked global outrage with big personalities across sport speaking out.