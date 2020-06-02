Former Pakistan first-class cricketer Riaz Sheikh on Tuesday became the second professional player in the country to die because of suspected coronavirus.

Sheikh, a leg-spinner who took 116 wickets in 43 first-class matches and was once considered for national selection, died on Tuesday morning aged 51.

“His family buried him in a haste this morning but his neighbours suspect he had contracted Covid-19. His family didn’t want to get involved in the process outlined by the provincial government for patients who die from the virus,” a source told PTI. “Riaz was a diabetic but it is suspected he fell ill because of the coronavirus and was at home.”

Former Pakistani first-class cricketer Zafar Sarfraz, 50, was the first professional player in the country to die after contracting the novel coronavirus in Peshawar in April.

Sheikh, a popular figure in Pakistan’s domestic circuit, was a coach at the Moin Khan Academy.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s former Test opener and member of the national junior selection committee, Taufiq Umar, is recovering well after being quarantined at home.

Taufiq confirmed a few days back that his Covid-19 tests had come positive in Lahore and he was going into quarantine.

The number of cases have risen sharply in Pakistan since the government eased the lockdown and restrictions before Eid last month.