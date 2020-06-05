Former Pakistan great Wasim Akram has said the bowling standards in the Pakistan Super League is better than the Indian Premier League, if opinions of the foreign players’ playing in both competitions are to be taken into consideration.

The former fast bowler was the bowling coach of the Kolkata Knight Riders till 2016 and has performed similar roles with PSL outfits Islamabad United, Multan Sultans, and Karachi Kings. During that time he constantly used to ask the foreign players in both leagues the difference between playing in the two competitions.

“The answer I got from the (foreigners) was the quality of bowling in PSL was much better than IPL. In all IPL teams, there is at least one bowler who can be attacked, according to the top foreigners,” Akram said while speaking on Basit Ali’s YouTube channel.

Watch: Wasim Akram on why T20 cricket doesn’t make bowlers

However, Akram conceded that the IPL has managed to unearth better local batsmen than the PSL due to it being a more mature league.

“PSL was the second biggest tournament in the World of T20 after IPL. But to compare PSL with IPL is not fair,” he said.

“PSL has just started and it was the fifth edition which was played in Pakistan, whereas IPL is a mature tournament which was being played from 11 to 12 years. There’s a lot more money” he added.

The remainder of the 2020 PSL season has been postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic with the season still in its league phase. The IPL, on the other hand, was suspended before the season could begin and there is no return date set for the 13th edition of the competition.

Watch the full episode here