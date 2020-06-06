Former Mohun Bagan player E Hamsakoya died on Saturday at a hospital in Malappuram, Kerala at 61, taking the coronavirus toll in the state to 15.

He had moved to Mumbai and represented Maharashtra in Santosh Trophy between 1981 and ‘86. Hamsakoya and family had returned to his hometown Parappanangadi by road on May 21 along with his wife, son, daughter-in-law and two grandchildren aged three months and three years.

His five family members have also tested positive for the virus and are being treateds at Manjeri medical college, India Today reported.

Besides suffering from pneumonia, Hamsakoya had acute respiratory distress syndrome and cardiac problems. He underwent Plasma Therapy with directions from the medical board as his condition worsened, a medical bulletin was quoted by the report.

Malappuram District Medical Officer K Sakeena said Hamsakoya’s wife and son showed symptoms of Covid-19 and were admitted to the hospital. The former player breathed his last on Saturday.

“His wife and son tested positive for the virus first in his family. Later, Hamsakoya also tested positive for the virus and had been under treatment at the medical college. His daughter-in-law and two of his grandchildren have also tested positive and are under medical observation,” Sakeena was quoted as saying by Outlook. The mortal remains of the deceased will be buried as per the Covid-19 protocol, the report added.