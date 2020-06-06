In the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy in England, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan opened the batting together for the Indian cricket team for the first time. They impressed from the get-go and have gone on to become one of the most successful pairs at the top of the order in the 50-over format.

In an interview with Mayank Agarwal for bcci.tv Sharma and Dhawan reflected on why they work as an opening pair in white-ball cricket.

“We clicked on the field from day one,” said Dhawan. “We have been friends since our Under-19 days so that comfort level is there. It has been a beautiful journey since 2013 and hopefully it continues for a few years more.”

Most prolific opening pairs in ODIs Partners Inns Runs Ave 100s (50s) Ganguly-Tendulkar 136 6609 49.32 21 / 23 Gilchrist-Hayden 114 5372 48.39 16 / 29 Greenidge-Haynes 102 5150 52.55 15 / 24 Dhawan-Sharma 107 4802 45.30 16 / 14 HM Amla, Q de Kock 93 4198 46.64 11 / 14 Stats courtesy: ESPNCricinfo Statsguru

Sharma added that his relationship with Dhawan while playing is great, but it is even better off the field. “We know each other very well and understand what makes the other person comfortable,” he said.

“That’s very important. We have even shared rooms on India A tours. We have a great history together so we know each other well and that helps on the field. We know when one of us has to attack so the other one can remain calm. There have also been times when both of us have attacked from ball one, especially while chasing. Both of us know exactly what to do in each situation,” said Sharma.

Dhawan added: “The best part is that we share the pressure and don’t let one person take all of it. If one of us is struggling then the other person knows when to attack and release the pressure from the other end. There’s always a nice balance, which keeps the rhythm going.”

Watch the entire chat between Sharma, Dhawan and Agarwal here: