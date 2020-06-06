Chess legend Viswanathan Anand finally returned to his family in Chennai after being stuck in Germany for over three months. The former world champion reached his home on Saturday after completing a seven-day institutional quarantine in Bengaluru. He had returned to the country on May 30.

“Yes, I am home. Happy to see my family, especially my son,” said Anand, who will be in home quarantine for a period of seven days as per the Tamil Nadu government’s protocols. “Finally, good to be coming home,” Anand tweeted before heading for Chennai.

Anand was in Germany to play in the Bundesliga chess league in February and was slated to return to India in March. However, he was forced to stay put after the coronavirus outbreak disrupted sporting schedules across the globe, apart from restricting movement.

The 50-year-old had stayed near Frankfurt and did online commentary for the Candidates tournament in Russia before it was called off mid-way due to the pandemic.

Anand’s wife Aruna told PTI: “It feels great to have him home again.. after 112 days. It feels like a family again. Akhil (their son) is also very happy. As per the Tamil Nadu government’s quarantine rules, Anand will be in a separate room. We have to follow the rules strictly.”