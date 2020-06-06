The Emirates Cricket Board has confirmed that it had expressed interest in hosting the IPL this year if India decides to shift the T20 tournament out of the country due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report by Gulf News.

The 13th edition of the IPL was scheduled to start in late March but it has been postponed indefinitely due to the global health crisis. There is speculation that the BCCI is looking for an October window to hold the event in case the T20 World Cup in Australia is not held this year.

“In the past, the Emirates Cricket Board has successfully hosted IPL matches in the UAE. We have a proven record of being hosts as a neutral venue for various bilateral and multi-nation cricket activities in the past,” its general secretary Mubashshir Usmani was quoted as saying by the newspaper. “Our state-of-the-art venues and facilities make the Emirates a desired place for hosting all types of cricket.”

Usmani said the Emirates Cricket Board had, in fact, offered their venues to the England and Wales Cricket Board to complete the English season there as well.

“We have come forward and offered our venues to both England and India. We have also hosted matches involving the English team on multiple occasions previously. If our offer is taken up by either of the boards, then we will be pleased to host their matches,” he said.

Sri Lanka Cricket is the other board which has expressed interest to host the IPL if India decides to hold the tournament abroad. A clearer picture about the window for IPL may emerge if the ICC takes a decision on the fate of this year’s T20 World Cup during its board meeting on June 10.