Sourav Ganguly said on Thursday that the Board of Control for Cricket in India is trying its best to stage the Indian Premier League this year.

The BCCI chief was quoted by ANI as saying that the board is keeping all options open to ensure the IPL is held this year.

“The BCCI is working on all possible options to ensure that we’re able to stage the IPL this year, even if it means playing in empty stadiums,” said Ganguly.

He added: “Fans, franchisees, players, broadcasters, sponsors and all stakeholders are looking forward to the possibility of IPL being hosted this year. Recently, a lot of players, both from India and other countries, participating in the IPL have also shown their keenness on being a part of the tournament this year. We are optimistic and the BCCI will shortly decide on the future course of action on this.”