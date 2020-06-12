The Delhi High Court on Friday stayed an order issued by Indian Olympics Association President Narender Dhruv Batra to dissolve the Ethics Commission.

The decision included removing Vice President Sudhanshu Mittal and others from various posts in the commission.

Justice C Hari Shankar, who conducted the hearing through video conferencing, passed an interim order staying Batra’s May 19 order and sought responses of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, IOA and its president on the petition.

Batra’s order dissolved the commission, formed in 2017, and removed all its members. It discharges adjudicatory and dispute resolution functions and is headed by retired judges.

Mittal approached the high court challenging the May 19 and May 25 decisions by the IOA president, relating to the removal of the members of the Ethics Commission and Arbitration Commission.

The petition, filed through advocates Ankur Chawla and Jayant Mohan, said the action of the president was unilateral and arbitrary as Batra has no power to either appoint or remove or reconstitute commissions under the memorandum and rules and regulations of the IOA.

Besides seeking to set aside the two orders, it has also sought to restrain the president from interfering with the working of already functioning commissions appointed by the Executive Council and ratified by the general body.

The petition comes amid a rift within the association as Mittal has given a complaint against Batra to the International Hockey Federation accusing him of committing irregularities. However, on Friday, the FIH refused to take any action against Batra,.

Batra also reiterated that he had done no wrong during his elections as presidents of both IOA and FIH.