Novak Djokovic defended the presence of 20,000 spectators for the Serbain Cup semi-final matches on Friday as physical distancing went for a toss at the world No 1’s Belgrade tennis club.

Djokovic’s Adria Tour, which is seeing the likes of Alexander Zverev, Dominic Thiem, Grigor Dimitrov and Jelena Jankovic participating in it, saw huge crowds turn up in the makeshift stands for the matches on Friday.

The coronavirus lockdown restrictions were lifted in Serbia recently but the government has advised people to maintain a minimum distance of one meter between themselves. That, however, was from from the case at the charity tennis tournament in Belgrade.

“We have different circumstances and measures so it’s very difficult to think of international standards,” Djokovic said before the ceremonial opening of his Adria Tour.

The 33-year-old added: “You can also criticise us and say this is maybe dangerous but it’s not up to me to make the calls about what is right or wrong for health. We are doing what the Serbian government is telling us and hopefully we soon will get back on tour collectively. Of course, lives have been lost and that’s horrible to see, in the region and worldwide. But life goes on, and we as athletes are looking forward to competing.”

Many observers on Twitter, though, pointed out that the crowd gathering could prove to be a health hazard since the Covid-19 threat continues to remain.

Here are some reactions:

Yes, this is footage from today and not from another planet. Novak Djokovic: "We have different measures in Serbia than the United States or UK. It's not up to me to make the call on what is right or wrong health-wise. We are following what the government of Serbia is telling us" https://t.co/8rn1Sr81j5 — Stuart Fraser (@stu_fraser) June 12, 2020

Tennis WITH A CROWD is being played at Novak Djokovic's tournament in Belgrade today. We didn't think we'd see this scene in mid-June.



First there was the handshake/hug Zverev/Djokovic gave each other after the 🇩🇪 landed. Then they play football like this. Seems like they can/will do what they want. It is a farce in general and regarding ATP/WTA/ITF/USTA try to bring the Tour/Slams back in safe circumstances https://t.co/PzFmnpAd1P — Jannik Schneider (@schnejan) June 12, 2020

Obviously, no social distancing at the press conference. Fans courtside, no social distancing.



