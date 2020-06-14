Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was on Sunday found dead in his apartment in Mumbai, PTI reported. He died by suicide, the police told PTI. He was 34.
“He has committed suicide at his residence in Bandra,” said Manoj Sharma, additional commissioner of police, western region.
A statement from Rajput’s publicist said: “It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief.”
He first made his mark in television before appearing in movies. The actor made his debut in Hindi cinema with the movie Kai Po Che. His successful movies included Ms Dhoni: The Untold Story and Chhichhore. Among his unreleased films is Dil Bechara, an official remake of the Hollywood film The Fault in Their Stars. Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, the movie was rumoured to be released directly through a streamer over the next few months.
Rajput’s last Instagram post, dated June 3, was dedicated to his mother, who died in 2002.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted about the actor: “Sushant Singh Rajput...a bright young actor gone too soon. He excelled on TV and in films. His rise in the world of entertainment inspired many and he leaves behind several memorable performances. Shocked by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and fans.”
Several actors and political leaders offered their condolences and expressed shock at his sudden death.