Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was on Sunday found dead in his apartment in Mumbai, PTI reported. He died by suicide, the police told PTI. He was 34.

“He has committed suicide at his residence in Bandra,” said Manoj Sharma, additional commissioner of police, western region.

A statement from Rajput’s publicist said: “It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief.”

He first made his mark in television before appearing in movies. The actor made his debut in Hindi cinema with the movie Kai Po Che. His successful movies included Ms Dhoni: The Untold Story and Chhichhore. Among his unreleased films is Dil Bechara, an official remake of the Hollywood film The Fault in Their Stars. Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, the movie was rumoured to be released directly through a streamer over the next few months.

Rajput’s last Instagram post, dated June 3, was dedicated to his mother, who died in 2002.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted about the actor: “Sushant Singh Rajput...a bright young actor gone too soon. He excelled on TV and in films. His rise in the world of entertainment inspired many and he leaves behind several memorable performances. Shocked by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and fans.”

Sushant Singh Rajput...a bright young actor gone too soon. He excelled on TV and in films. His rise in the world of entertainment inspired many and he leaves behind several memorable performances. Shocked by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and fans. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 14, 2020

Several actors and political leaders offered their condolences and expressed shock at his sudden death.

Not fair Sushi! One week everything changed! Not fair my baby! pic.twitter.com/aEnWaOlrXR — Ekta Kapoor (@ektarkapoor) June 14, 2020

Wtf .. this is not true .. https://t.co/RzYSkegt4i — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) June 14, 2020

Honestly this news has left me shocked and speechless...I remember watching #SushantSinghRajput in Chhichhore and telling my friend Sajid, its producer how much I’d enjoyed the film and wish I’d been a part of it. Such a talented actor...may God give strength to his family 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 14, 2020

No No No!!!!! Horrible heartbreaking news of the passing of #SushantSinghRajput ! Shocking & sad beyond words!!! Goodbye Sushant.. you were such a wonderful performer and had such a long long way to go! Don’t know what you were going through but I’m sorry for your suffering! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/OcnSmtxwxh — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) June 14, 2020

Shocked & saddened to hear about the sudden demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. May God give strength to his family, fans & loved ones 🙏🏼 — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) June 14, 2020

Shocked to learn that super talented actor #SushantSinghRajput is no more.He was from my city Patna. Remember meeting him in Rashtrapati Bhawan during oath taking ceremony last year. He had told me that his family lived in Rajiv Nagar,Patna. He had miles to go. He left too soon. — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) June 14, 2020