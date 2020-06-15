Former South Africa cricketer Shaun Pollock on Sunday said India has great depth in the pace-bowling department at the moment and gone are the days when the country would struggle to find a quality back-up seamer.

“Yeah, India are really in a strong position now [with regard to fast bowling]. The depth in bowling, the different variations, they have got some tall guys, shorter guys, quick, skillful, shaping the ball and you can decide in between them and you can have a real good balance,” Pollock said on the Sony Ten Pit Stop show.

India currently possess an array of fast bowlers led by Jasprit Bumrah, with the likes of Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav and Bhuvneshwar Kumar being consistent performers as well. The country also has a good bench-strength with the likes of Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar and Navdeep Saini, among others.

The former South Africa captain recalled that there was a period when India did not have any third or replacement bowler to support lead pacers like Javagal Srinath and Venkatesh Prasad.

“If you decide to go with three or even four seamers, you now have got guys who can step in. In the years gone by, you might have had a Srinath or a Venkatesh Prasad, but then the replacement bowler, third bowler or backup bowler, was not of the same quality and that’s where I thought they were letting themselves down,” said Pollock, who has 421 Test and 393 ODI wickets to his name.

The 46-year-old said in a recent chat that Bumrah had told him about the competition among the Indian bowlers.

“We had a chat with Bumrah, the other day, and he was saying everyone is competing, ready to go, you really have to keep performing and if you don’t have a few good games, then someone can step in and take your place. So, that’s a good situation for India,” said Pollock.