Cricket South Africa signalled its return to the game for the first time since all activities were suspended in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic by announcing a three-team exhibition event that features top male players, including AB de Villiers, Quinton de Kock and Kagiso Rabada, ESPNCricinfo reported.

The trio were announced captains of Eagles, Kites and Kingfishers respectively. CSA is collaborating with a company called 3TeamCricket for the one-off event, which will be held at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on June 27. 3TC is a joint-venture former spinner Paul Harris, commentator Mark Nicholas and Rugby World Cup-winning captain Francois Piennar.

A new set of rules will also be introduced for the event. The match will be played between the three teams, each of whom have eight players in their side, in an experimental format. Each side will get to play 36 overs split into two halves of 18 overs.

CSA’s director of cricket, Graeme Smith, said: “It’s been quite some time since the South African public and fans of cricket worldwide have been able to consume the game we all love. I know that the players are itching to get back into action as well, which is why we as CSA are so excited about the Solidarity Cup.

“It’s a thrilling new format and a match that is working towards a greater good. We are proud to partner with 3TeamCricket on this project.”