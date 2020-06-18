Former Indian pacer S Sreesanth is set to return to play in the upcoming Ranji Trophy season for Kerala after the Kerala Cricket Association announced they would include Sreesanth in the team if he could prove his physical fitness, reported Asianet News.

Sreesanth who was given a life ban for his involvement in the 2013 IPL spot-fixing and betting scandal, saw his ban shortened to seven years by the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

With the ban ending in September, KCA have announced that Sreesanth will be in the squad and the officials have also spoken with coach Tinu John in this regard.

It remains unclear if the Ranji season will happen due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but KCA will summon Sreesanth to the camp after his ban ends in September.

Kerala’s lead pacer Sandeep Warrier is likely to play for Tamil Nadu next season, paving the way for Sreesanth to take charge of Kerala’s bowling unit for the upcoming season if he is fit enough to play.