Senior India speedster Mohammed Shami rates the current pace attack as the best in country’s Test cricket history.

India’s fast-bowling core group in Tests consists of Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Umesh Yadav and Bhuvneshwar Kumar that has been very consistent in the past two years.

Watch: Ian Bishop on why India’s current bowling unit reminds him of West Indies’ legendary attack

“No team has ever had five fast bowlers together as a package,” Shami told former India wicketkeeper Deep Dasgupta in a chat for ESPN Cricinfo.

“Not just now; in the history of cricket, this might be the best fast-bowling unit in the world. We even have bowlers in the reserves who can bowl 145 kms.”

“This is the best attack as no one has any jealousy and everyone enjoys each other’s success. It feels like a family,” said Shami.

“If we are bowling first, we are together. And when we are not getting wickets we are still in it together. There is nothing bigger in a unit than being able to enjoy each other’s success.”

He then gave example of Ishant Sharma, the senior-most player in the Test line-up.

“Look at Ishant Sharma. He is set to play 100 Tests. It’s not a mean achievement but if you speak to him you will know what kind of a human being he is. He is so down to earth.”

India's pace attack is the 'the biggest package in the world' - @MdShami11



A sneak peak into #CricketBaazi with @DeepDasgupta7 ⤵️ Full episode out tomorrow pic.twitter.com/MzKhWSAQh2 — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) June 18, 2020

(with PTI inputs)