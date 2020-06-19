Former NFL quarterback turned activist Colin Kaepernick is partnering with online publishing platform Medium to create stories focused on race and civil rights, Medium founder Evan Williams said Thursday.

“Today, we announce that civil rights activist and athlete Colin Kaepernick will be joining our Board of Directors,” Williams said in a blog posted on the site.

“In addition to the board seat, Medium will partner with Colin and Kaepernick Publishing to create and feature stories focused on race and civil rights in America, and to elevate emerging voices from communities of color.”

Williams said he had been hoping to work with Kaepernick since meeting him two years ago.

“When he launched Kaepernick Publishing in February, we started a conversation and quickly realized how closely our ideals and sensibilities align,” Williams said. “I know he will bring valuable insights and leadership to Medium, especially in this moment when the world is finally catching up to his vision on racial justice.”

Kaepernick, 32, became a lightning rod for controversy in 2016 when he began kneeling during pre-game performances of the national anthem to protest racism and police brutality.

He has been out of the league for four years, and settled for an undisclosed amount of money after filing a grievance in 2017 alleging NFL owners conspired to keep him out of the league.

Amid massive protests against racism sparked by the police killing of George Floyd, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has said the league was wrong to try to silence player protests such as Kaepernick’s.

Even US President Donald Trump, a bitter critic of the anthem protests, said Kaepernick deserves a shot at an NFL job.