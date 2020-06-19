Much before England became world champions in one-day international cricket, their batting line-up was shaping up to be one of the best in the 50-over format. A line-up of big hitters that could decimate any bowling attack at will as Australia found out in the summer of 2018.

Touring England, they played a five-match series against Eoin Morgan’s men and found themselves under tremendous pressure going into the third ODI at Nottingham, having lost the first two matches of the series.

Australia won the toss and put England in, a decision they would go on to regret. The England opening pair of Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow went on the offensive from the first ball. They laid the platform for a big English total with a 159-run stand in just 19 overs.

Alex Hales who walked in at No 3 after Jason Roy was dismissed for 82 hit the ground running as England built on the momentum gained by the opening pair.

The hosts crossed 300 before the 35-over mark and looked set to cross 400. Two quick wickets, Bairstow and Jos Buttler, gave Australia some much-needed respite but it was soon snatched away by Morgan who blasted the Australian attack from the word go.

Hales, who scored 147 off 92 deliveries, helped England set a new world record for the most runs by a team in an ODI innings (men’s cricket) as they surpassed their own previous record of 444 against Pakistan.

Cameos from Moeen Ali and Joe Root meant England finished at 481/6 at the end of the 50 overs.

Australia’s chase never really got going as they were bowled out for 239 to hand England a 242-run victory that helped them clinch the series.

The breathtaking display of clean hitting also helped England make a big statement two years before the World Cup they would host and also go on to win.

Watch the highlights of the match here: